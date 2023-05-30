Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian authorities detained Ukrainian woman helping to return children from Russian-occupied territories

by Dinara Khalilova May 30, 2023 9:10 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti published a video on May 30 showing the interrogation of a woman who claimed to have tried bringing two orphans from Russian-occupied Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, to Germany via Kyiv.

RIA Novosti called the woman, Olha Hurulia, a representative of the NGO Save Ukraine, but the organization’s press service told BBC Russia that she was the godmother of one of the children. Hurulia tried to help return the boy and his brother home.

In a comment for the Kyiv Independent, the NGO’s press secretary Olha Yerokhina said Hurulia had all the needed documents to prove her connection to the children.

Hurulia was speaking under pressure on the video posted by RIA Novosti, where the woman said she wasn’t connected to the kids, Yerokhina added.

The press secretary told BBC Russia that Hurulia was detained and interrogated over a week ago, but she’s already outside Russia and safe. However, she didn’t manage to take the 17-year-old godson and his brother with her.

Over 19,000 children were abducted by Russia, according to a Ukrainian national database, while thousands remain not accounted for. Ukraine has so far managed to return 371 Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and the process is ongoing.

Save Ukraine has helped people fleeing war zones since 2014. Over the past year, it launched a program to return taken children back to Ukraine. Over the past year, the NGO said it rescued 95 children.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
