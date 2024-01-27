Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 27, 2024 10:47 AM 1 min read
A building destroyed in a Russian missile strike against Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 27, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Serebrianka and another in Krasnohorivka, the regional military administration reported.

One person was also reportedly injured in Novohrodivka.

Russia also launched a missile against Sloviansk, hitting a workshop and damaging nearby high-rise buildings and a kindergarten. No casualties were reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a police officer was injured and hospitalized following Russian attacks against Kupiansk, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia launched strikes against Kherson Oblast, injuring a woman in the village of Novotiahynka, the regional military administration said.

Four Russian Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones were shot down over Kirovohrad Oblast, inflicting no casualties, the Air Force and regional officials said.

Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

‘I wanted to save lives.’ How pregnant medic kept working on front line amid heavy combat
In between rescue missions in eastern Ukraine, in the midst of heavy combat, Yuliia Romanenko got some elating news: she was expecting a child. But she did not even consider quitting her job as a combat medic with the 67th Mechanized Brigade, which was fighting near Bakhmut, the hottest front
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.