Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Serebrianka and another in Krasnohorivka, the regional military administration reported.

One person was also reportedly injured in Novohrodivka.

Russia also launched a missile against Sloviansk, hitting a workshop and damaging nearby high-rise buildings and a kindergarten. No casualties were reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a police officer was injured and hospitalized following Russian attacks against Kupiansk, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia launched strikes against Kherson Oblast, injuring a woman in the village of Novotiahynka, the regional military administration said.

Four Russian Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones were shot down over Kirovohrad Oblast, inflicting no casualties, the Air Force and regional officials said.

Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.