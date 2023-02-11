Russian attacks kill 1, injure 4 in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and wounded four others over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Feb. 11.

According to Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Krasna Hora.

Two people were injured in Uspenivka, one in Vovchenka, and one in Bakhmut.

It is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha, he added.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.