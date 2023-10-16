Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks injure 8 in past day

by Nate Ostiller October 16, 2023 11:16 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast between overnight on Oct. 16, 2023. (Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Ukraine with a number of different weapons systems over the past day, injuring seven, regional authorities reported on Oct. 16.

In Poltava Oblast, air defenses shot down Russian missiles and drones, and although no civilian infrastructure was directly hit, missile debris damaged several homes. As a result of the attacks in Poltava Oblast, three were injured, including a ten-year-old child, Governor Philip Pronin said.

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast almost 140 times in 23 different places, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported. A variety of weapons systems were used, including artillery, missiles, drones, and air strikes.

As a result of shelling in the village of Mala Tokmachka, a 76-year-old woman was injured. A number of buildings were also damaged in the attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast almost 100 times, using tanks, artillery, missiles, air strikes, drones, and other weapons systems, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The city of Kherson was shelled 40 times. As a result of the strikes in Kherson Oblast, one person was injured.

Russian attacks overnight on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged apartments, shops, and other civilian buildings, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One missile was shot down by Ukraine's air defenses. Another hit the area around the regional capital of Dnipro, Lysak said, without providing further details.

Russian forces attacked several different locations in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 65-year-old woman was injured after shelling of the village of Borova. In the village of Kamianka, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after stepping on a mine.

Russian attacks also damaged civilian infrastructure in the villages of Hlushkivka, Vovchansk, Cherneschyna, and Yurchenkove.

Mortar fire hit the Krasnopil community in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration said, but no casualties were reported.

Missiles and drones hit Kirovohrad Oblast, Governor Andrii Raikovych said, injuring one.

Overnight on Oct. 16, Ukraine's Air Force also reported that Russian forces had launched one Iskander missile, five Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 12 Shahed-type drones. Two of the Kh-59 missiles and 11 of the drones were intercepted by Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukraine war latest: SBU attack on energy facility in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast causes blackout
Key developments on Oct. 15: * SBU attacks on energy facility in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast cause blackout * Western countries lease air defense systems to Ukraine * Russian airstrikes on critical infrastructure cause partial blackouts in Kherson * Majority of Ukrainians turn away from Russian me…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.