Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, Drone attack, War, Kyiv, Energy crisis, Energy infrastructure, Cherkasy Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 4 people over the past day, cause power outages in 3 Ukrainian regions

by Natalia Yermak October 19, 2024 2:45 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Odesa on October 19, 2024. (Oleh Kiper, Odesa OVA (ODA)/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 20 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 19.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 4 out of 6 guided air missiles Kh-59/69 and 42 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were countered by electronic warfare means. In total, over 100 air targets were detected by Ukrainian forces during the Russian attack.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on the morning of Oct. 19 that over 73,000 consumers in three oblasts were left without electricity due to Russia's recent attacks.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian nuclear facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to plunge the country into a lasting cold aimed at breaking Ukrainians' resolve.

Between March and August of this year, Russia also destroyed all thermal power plants and almost all hydroelectric capacity in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 25 during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

On Oct. 19, Russia launched a missile and drone attack against Cherkasy Oblast in the center of Ukraine, killing an elderly woman in Uman district and hitting a critical infrastructure facility, said Governor Ihor Taburets.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and two more wounded in Russian strikes in Kurakhovo and Hirnyk, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russian attacks also wounded nine people in Kherson Oblast, hitting residential buildings, educational and medical facilities, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Sumy Oblast, a man's body was found under the rubble of a building in Shostka following three aviation bomb strikes overnight, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Eight other people were wounded, including five rescuers from the local emergency service department that was hit by Russia. At the time of the attack, emergency workers were at the shelter, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said.

In Kyiv, one woman was wounded by a piece of shrapnel from the drone attack overnight, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Odesa, a missile strike caused a fire in a residential area of the city, damaging a three-story residential building and 10 houses, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. No casualties were reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, the Russian strike hit an infrastructure facility, causing fire, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine braces for winter freeze amid potential Russian strikes targeting nuclear power
Ukraine is set to face its toughest winter since the start of the full-scale invasion as Russia eyes cutting off its nuclear power after already bombing out capacity from half of its electricity generation sector in large-scale air strikes. For now, Russia is not directly striking the plants with m…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Natalia Yermak
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.