Russian attacks kill 4 people over the past day, cause power outages in 3 Ukrainian regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 20 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 19.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 4 out of 6 guided air missiles Kh-59/69 and 42 attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were countered by electronic warfare means. In total, over 100 air targets were detected by Ukrainian forces during the Russian attack.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on the morning of Oct. 19 that over 73,000 consumers in three oblasts were left without electricity due to Russia's recent attacks.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian nuclear facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to plunge the country into a lasting cold aimed at breaking Ukrainians' resolve.

Between March and August of this year, Russia also destroyed all thermal power plants and almost all hydroelectric capacity in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 25 during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

On Oct. 19, Russia launched a missile and drone attack against Cherkasy Oblast in the center of Ukraine, killing an elderly woman in Uman district and hitting a critical infrastructure facility, said Governor Ihor Taburets.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and two more wounded in Russian strikes in Kurakhovo and Hirnyk, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russian attacks also wounded nine people in Kherson Oblast, hitting residential buildings, educational and medical facilities, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Sumy Oblast, a man's body was found under the rubble of a building in Shostka following three aviation bomb strikes overnight, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Eight other people were wounded, including five rescuers from the local emergency service department that was hit by Russia. At the time of the attack, emergency workers were at the shelter, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said.

In Kyiv, one woman was wounded by a piece of shrapnel from the drone attack overnight, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Odesa, a missile strike caused a fire in a residential area of the city, damaging a three-story residential building and 10 houses, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. No casualties were reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, the Russian strike hit an infrastructure facility, causing fire, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.