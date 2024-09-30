Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 45 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured at least 45 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 30.

Ukrainian forces downed 67 out of 73 Shahed-type drones as well as one Iskander-M ballistic missile, Kh-59/69 cruise missile and a Kh-31P missile launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Another drone entered Belarusian airspace and three more drones were "lost," it added.

A Russian air strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia injured at least 16 people, including two boys aged 17, and eight, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. The attack damaged residential buildings and a railway.

Two people were killed in the villages of Lysivka and Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three more people were injured in the region over the past day.

Ten peopled were injured in several communities in Sumy Oblast as a result of guided aerial bomb and FPV drone attacks, local authorities reported.

Russian attacks on the villages of Bohuslavka and Odnorobivka in Kharkiv Oblast injured three men and a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 17 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed and 12 were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.