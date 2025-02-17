Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 8 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three and injured eight civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 17.

Russian forces launched 147 drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 83 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 59 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia sends them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in the attack against the town of Bilytske, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the town of Marhanets overnight with artillery, injuring four people, including a 64-year-old woman and three men, aged 22, 26, and 54. One of the injured was hospitalized in a moderate severity condition, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The day prior, Russia struck the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. As a result of the attacks, a 52-year-old man was killed, while a 74-year-old man suffered a leg injury, Lysak reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked several settlements with drones. A man suffered a hand injury in the attack against the Borysil district, local military administration reported. He was treated at the scene of impact.