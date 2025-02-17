Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Drone attack, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 8 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova February 17, 2025 10:14 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attacks with drones against Kyiv Oblast overnight on Feb. 17, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three and injured eight civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 17.

Russian forces launched 147 drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 83 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad,  Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 59 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia sends them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in the attack against the town of Bilytske, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the town of Marhanets overnight with artillery, injuring four people, including a 64-year-old woman and three men, aged 22, 26, and 54. One of the injured was hospitalized in a moderate severity condition, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The day prior, Russia struck the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. As a result of the attacks, a 52-year-old man was killed, while a 74-year-old man suffered a leg injury, Lysak reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked several settlements with drones. A man suffered a hand injury in the attack against the Borysil district, local military administration reported. He was treated at the scene of impact.

Arrests of top commanders in Ukraine underscore political power games, army commanders and experts say
Last month, four top-level military commanders in Ukraine were arrested for alleged mismanagement of battlefield operations — in the first criminal investigations of top military leadership since the start of the full-scale invasion. Three high-ranking officers involved in what’s being called “the…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:38 AM

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.