Russian attacks across 8 Ukrainian oblasts injure 3 people over past day

Russian strikes on Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts wounded three people over the past day, according to local authorities.

Russian forces injured one civilian in Velyka Novosilka and one in Ivanivske, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 27.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 40 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and mortars, wounding one person, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. The attacks damaged a factory, homes, and apartment buildings in the city of Kherson said Yanushevych.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging private houses and causing fires in the villages of Dvorichna and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces fired 40 projectiles at the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight using “Grad” multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. The attacks damaged several private houses, farm buildings, two power lines, two gas furnaces, greenhouses, and a store, he added. There were no casualties.

The Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under Russian fire. Local authorities received eight reports about damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure due to Russian attacks.

Russian troops struck the community of Ochakiv on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast on Dec. 26, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor VItalii Kim. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces attacked the Znob-Novhorodske community in Sumy Oblast on the morning of Dec. 27 and the Seredyno-Buda community at night using self-propelled artillery, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. On Dec. 26, three communities next to the Russia-Ukraine border were hit 23 times with mortars and artillery, said Zhyvytskyi. There were no casualties or damage.

Five settlements in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire over the past day, the regional state administration wrote. There was no information on casualties and damage.