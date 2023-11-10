Russian attack on Odesa injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Odesa district injured three people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Nov. 10.

One of the wounded, a 96-year-old woman, is receiving treatment in hospital after she was found under the rubble of a summer cottage.

Her condition is stable, Kiper said. Two others, aged aged 72 and 73, were treated for minor injuries.

The air alert sounded in Odesa at around 7:35 p.m. local time and lasted around half an hour. The Southern Defense Forces reported that two rockets had hit the area.

An alert for attack drones sounded again at around 9:15 p.m, followed by the third alert of the evening at around 10:15 p.m.