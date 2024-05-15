Skip to content
Russian attack on Mykolaiv injures 3

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 1:04 PM 1 min read
A billboard that reads “Mykolaiv: the City of Heroes” stands in a residential district on Aug. 12, 2022, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack against the southern city of Mykolaiv around noon on May 15 injured at least three people, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Kim reported two hits in the city at 11:46 a.m. local time.

All the victims suffered injuries of moderate severity, he noted.

No further details have been provided so far.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
