Russian attack on Mykolaiv injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack against the southern city of Mykolaiv around noon on May 15 injured at least three people, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Kim reported two hits in the city at 11:46 a.m. local time.

All the victims suffered injuries of moderate severity, he noted.

No further details have been provided so far.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.