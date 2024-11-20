Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast kills 11-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked a village in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 20, killing an 11-year-old boy and seriously injuring his 13-year-old sister, regional police reported.

A 63-year-old man was also hospitalized with multiple injuries following the attack, police said.

Russia launched Tornado multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) armed with cluster munitions at Pershomaryivka in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk district at around 3:45 p.m. local time, police reported.

Russian artillery and aerial attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements are a daily occurrence, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries. The region is also the main target of Russia's latest offensive push.

The district center of Kramatorsk is currently located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the front line.