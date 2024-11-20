Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast kills 11-year-old boy

by Abbey Fenbert November 21, 2024 1:13 AM 1 min read
A home in Pershomaryivka, Donetsk Oblast, targeted by a deadly Russian attack on Nov. 20, 2024. (Ukraine's National Police / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked a village in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 20, killing an 11-year-old boy and seriously injuring his 13-year-old sister, regional police reported.

A 63-year-old man was also hospitalized with multiple injuries following the attack, police said.

Russia launched Tornado multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) armed with cluster munitions at Pershomaryivka in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk district at around 3:45 p.m. local time, police reported.

The attack struck the yard of a home, instantly killing an 11-year-old boy. His sister, age 13, sustained shrapnel wounds and is in serious condition. She is being treated at a medical facility in Dnipro. A 63-year-old man was also injured and hospitalized.

Russian artillery and aerial attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements are a daily occurrence, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries. The region is also the main target of Russia's latest offensive push.

The district center of Kramatorsk is currently located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the front line.

Burning horizon: As Russia makes gains near Pokrovsk, civilians remain frozen in inaction
SELYDOVE, Donetsk Oblast – “Kostia! Kostia?” Despite their volume, the volunteer’s calls dissipate in the strong winds coursing through the central streets of Selydove. This is the most dangerous part of any evacuation operation in a front-line city: making visual contact with civilians who have a…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
