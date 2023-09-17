Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed
Russian army shells Sumy Oblast, kills 1 civilian, injures 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 17, 2023 7:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Sept. 17, the Russian military shelled civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s Velika Pysarivka community in Sumy Oblast with artillery, the region's military administration reported on Facebook.

As a result of the attack, a 47-year-old man was killed in the yard of his home and a 40-year-old woman was injured.

Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast borders with Russia and has been targeted daily by Russia since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.

On Sept. 16, Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast, firing over 200 rounds from anti-tank guns, grenade launchers, artillery and mortars to target the Velyka Pysarivka community. The same day, the Krasnopillia community was targeted with unguided air-to-air rockets.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
