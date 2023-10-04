Russian ammunition detonates in Kherson field, man seriously injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man has been seriously injured after he came across ammunition left behind by Russian ammunition, which then exploded, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 4.

The ammunition detonated in a field in Bruskynske, a village 70 kilometers northeast of the city of Kherson.

The 32-year-old man lost a limb, among other injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment, the local authorities said.

Civilians should avoid places that have not yet been checked for explosives, as Russian troops left behind a lot of ammunition, the Military Administration emphasized.

Bruskynske came under Russian occupation at the start of the full-scale invasion and was liberated by Ukrainian troops in November 2022.