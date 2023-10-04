Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian ammunition detonates in Kherson field, man seriously injured

by Elsa Court October 4, 2023 8:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A man has been seriously injured after he came across ammunition left behind by Russian ammunition, which then exploded, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 4.

The ammunition detonated in a field in Bruskynske, a village 70 kilometers northeast of the city of Kherson.

The 32-year-old man lost a limb, among other injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment, the local authorities said.

Civilians should avoid places that have not yet been checked for explosives, as Russian troops left behind a lot of ammunition, the Military Administration emphasized.

Bruskynske came under Russian occupation at the start of the full-scale invasion and was liberated by Ukrainian troops in November 2022.

Author: Elsa Court
