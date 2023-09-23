Update: Russian attacks kill 1, injure 2 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This news article was updated to include the latest information on casualties caused by recent Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone on Mykolaivka village in Kherson Oblast, heavily injuring a 78-year-old man, the regional military administration reported on Sept. 23.

The elderly man suffered heavy wounds, including chest injuries, and lost part of his arm, according to the report. He has been hospitalized.

Mykolaivka sits on the west bank of the Dnipro River, just across the Russian-controlled east bank. The area is subjected to daily Russian attacks, causing civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Kherson City Military Administration chief Roman Mrochko reported that Russian forces shelled the regional capital. Explosions were heard in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, according to Mrochko.

Following the attack, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that a 65-year-old woman was killed and a 27-year-old man was injured in Kherson. According to the report, the woman was killed in her home when a Russian shell hit the building.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, resulting in regular civilian deaths and injuries.