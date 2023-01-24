Russia wants to create 24 penal colonies in occupied territories of Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian government plans to establish 24 penal colonies in the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the Kremlin’s decree published on Jan. 24.

Moscow aims to create 12 colonies in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, about half of which is occupied; seven in neighboring Luhansk Oblast, most of which is occupied; three in the southern Kherson Oblast, and two in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as one colony-settlement there.

The Kremlin also plans to establish three “medical correctional institutions” and three “correctional centers” in the occupied Ukrainian territories for prisoners suffering from alcoholism, drug addictions, and mental disorders, according to the decree.

In Russia, these individuals typically serve their sentences in specialized institutions rather than traditional prisons.

In November, there were 626 penal colonies in Russia, meaning about seven colonies per region on average, according to Russian independent media outlet Meduza.

