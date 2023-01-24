Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia wants to create 24 penal colonies in occupied territories of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 12:04 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian government plans to establish 24 penal colonies in the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the Kremlin’s decree published on Jan. 24.

Moscow aims to create 12 colonies in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, about half of which is occupied; seven in neighboring Luhansk Oblast, most of which is occupied; three in the southern Kherson Oblast, and two in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as one colony-settlement there.

The Kremlin also plans to establish three “medical correctional institutions” and three “correctional centers” in the occupied Ukrainian territories for prisoners suffering from alcoholism, drug addictions, and mental disorders, according to the decree.

In Russia, these individuals typically serve their sentences in specialized institutions rather than traditional prisons.

In November, there were 626 penal colonies in Russia, meaning about seven colonies per region on average, according to Russian independent media outlet Meduza.

