Russia strikes Sumy Oblast 44 times, damaging school and kindergarten

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2023 4:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck communities along the border of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast 44 times on Jan. 15, damaging a school and a kindergarten.

Russian forces launched attacks at the Bilopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, and Krasnopillia communities, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

According to Zhyvytskyy, Russia fired 12 mines and dropped two explosives from a drone at the Krasnopillia community. Russian forces also shelled the Bilopillia community with mortars 15 times, damaging a school and garage.

Seredyna-Buda and Khotin communities also came under mortar fire. In Kindrativka in the Khotin community, a kindergarten and a school stadium were damaged.

No casualties were reported.

The day before, Russian forces shelled four border communities in the oblast, injuring an elderly man.

Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast is subject to daily shelling and attacks by Russian forces across the border in Russia.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
