Russian troops carried out an air strike on the village of Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast in northern Ukraine on April 9, Operational Command "North" reported.

The strike aimed to destroy civil infrastructure, according to Ukraine's military, which didn't announce casualties yet.

The border regions of northern and eastern Ukraine, such as Chernihiv Oblast, face the threat of constant attacks due to their proximity to Russia.