Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on July 20, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, the oblast faced 32 strikes and at least 209 recorded explosions. In addition to employing artillery and mortars, Russia targeted the oblast with unguided aerial missiles and tanks.

The communities of Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna Buda, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, and Putyvl came under attack.

An agrobusiness facility was damaged in Krasnopillia as result of the aerial strike. In Velyka Pysarivka, a power transmission line was also damaged.

Sumy Oblast, positioned on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has faced daily assaults ever since certain areas of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.