Russia shells Kherson Oblast, injuring civilian, foreign journalist

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast's village of Stanislav with artillery on April 26, wounding a 26-year-old man, according to Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

Russian forces also hit the area near the Antonivskyi Bridge, injuring a foreign media representative, said Yermak.

Earlier the same day, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia had attacked the region 75 times over the previous 24 hours, firing 389 projectiles from various weapons. One civilian was injured.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, in November 2022.

Since Russian troops fled to the east bank, they have shelled Kherson and the west bank daily.