Russia shells Kherson Oblast, injures head of local hospital

The Russian army has shelled the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring one civilian, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on July 9.

A 45-year-old man who worked as the head of a local hospital suffered a concussion due to the shelling.

“He was promptly assisted, his life and health are no longer in danger,” the report reads.

The Kherson prosecutor's office reported that two more local residents were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the town, which is constantly shelled by Russia.

On May 17, the Russian army shelled a hospital and a high-rise building in Kherson, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

On June 5, Russians hit Beryslav with guided aerial bombs, damaging about twenty residential buildings and injuring a 73-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man.