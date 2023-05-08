Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops attacked six communities in Sumy Oblast on May 8.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Novoslobidske.

Officials recorded 70 strikes with artillery, MLRS, grenade launchers, and mortars in the settlements. The administration didn’t provide information about casualties.

Russia’s shelling of the Novoslobidske community damaged five houses, two cars, and a power line.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.