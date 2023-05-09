Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on May 9, firing over 88 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, and Krasnopillia communities.

Russian forces used mortars and grenade launchers to target the Velyka Pysarivka community, while the Bilopillia and Khotin communities were attacked with artillery and mines, according to the administration.

In Velyka Pysarivka, one private residence was damaged but there were no civilian casualties. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.