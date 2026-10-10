Russia partially lifts ban on diesel exports after Trump-Putin deal

The Russian government has partially lifted its ban on diesel exports, the Russian state news outlet TASS reported on Oct. 10, citing a government statement.

The move follows a deal announced Oct. 9 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Trump, allowing Moscow to export diesel fuel to the U.S. and other markets despite sanctions imposed to due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In response to the deal, the Russian government partially lifted the diesel export ban, permitting the sale of 500,000 tons of diesel to foreign markets, TASS reported. The decision takes immediate effect on Oct. 10.

Russian oil companies will also immediately begin contracting for the sale of diesel fuel to foreign markets, the Kremlin reportedly told TASS.

Russia first announced an export ban on diesel fuel in July 2026, after a series of successful Ukrainian strikes on oil facilities crippled the country's fuel supply. Moscow was forced to restrict fuel sales, import supplies from India for the first time, and permit production of lower-grade gasoline at its refineries, among other measures.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak claimed that the easing of the export ban would not affect consumers in Russia.

Diesel production volumes in Russia are "sufficient" the meet the demands of the both domestic and global markets, he said.

The U.S. has not imported Russian fuel products since March 2022, shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in late February.

The Trump administration has, however, previously eased sanctions against Russian oil. In March 2026, after the U.S. and Israel launched their war against Iran, Washington issued a temporary sanctions waiver allowing for the sale of Russian oil stranded at sea. The waiver was renewed twice.

The U.S. has multiple times turned to Russia for oil relief during the war with Iran, even as Russia ships weapons to Tehran and assists with attacks against U.S. targets in the Middle East.