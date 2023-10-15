General Staff: Russia has lost 287,770 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces had lost 287,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its daily update on the morning of Oct. 15.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,948 tanks, 9,362 armored fighting vehicles, 9,249 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,866 artillery systems, 813 multiple launch rocket systems, 547 air defense systems, 317 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,269 drones, 20 boats, and one submarine.