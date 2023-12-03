Skip to content
Air Force: Russia launches drone attack against southern Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2023 10:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a group of Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones against Ukraine on the evening of Dec. 3, leading to a risk of drone strikes in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

According to the Air Force's update at around 8:42 p.m. local time, the drones were moving from Kherson Oblast in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

As of 9:26 p.m., Russian drones were moving in the direction of Kirovohrad Oblast, the Air Force reported.

No updates have yet been provided about the work of air defense in the three regions. The air raid siren is still in effect for all three regions as of 10 p.m. local time.

Shahed drones have been repeatedly used by Russia since last fall, sometimes along with missiles, to target populated areas throughout Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
