Russia kills at least 5 people and injures 35 others in last 24 hours



Russia attacks over the last 24 hours have killed at least five people and injured 35 others across the country, mostly frontline regions in the south and east of Ukraine, Ukrainian officials reported on July 12.



In the city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, two people were killed after a Russian drone struck an industrial enterprise on the morning of July 12, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, wrote on Telegram.



Russian drones also killed a man near the town of Nikopol, a frontline city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, he added.



In the city of Dnipro, Russian forces severely damaged a food industry facility although no casualties were reported, governor Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on Telegram.



In Kherson, a Russian drone dropped an explosive device on civilians overnight, killing one and injuring two, reported the city military administration head Yaroslav Shanko. Hours later, in the morning of July 12, Russian forces targeted a bus and a bus stop, injuring at least four people.



In total, at least 15 people in Kherson and Kherson Oblast were injured in the last 24 hours due to Russian attacks on hospitals, public transport, homes, and ambulances.



In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed one civilian and injured six others over the last day, Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.



In Kharkiv, 12 people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl, after Russian drones shelled the city, after Russian forces damaged apartments and businesses, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Another six civilians were injured in by Russian attacks Kharkiv Oblast, he added.



Overnight, Russian forces fired a total of 13 missiles and 115 drones across the country. Ukraine’s air defense downed or suppressed seven missiles and 95 drones, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

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