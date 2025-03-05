The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Russia, Foreign fighters, Ukraine, War, Kursk Oblast
Edit post

Russia jails British volunteer fighting for Ukraine for 19 years

by Martin Fornusek and Kateryna Hodunova March 5, 2025 3:23 PM 2 min read
James Scott Rhys Anderson, a British volunteer who fought for Ukraine in Russia's Kursk Oblast, during a court hearing on March 5, 2025. (The Kursk Oblast Court / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian court sentenced James Scott Rhys Anderson, a British volunteer who was fighting for Ukraine in Russia's Kursk Oblast, to 19 years in prison, independent outlet Mediazona reported on March 5.

Footage of Anderson, 22, in Russian captivity emerged in November 2024. Russian authorities later confirmed that the British national was in their custody.

The court sentenced Anderson on "terrorism" and "mercenarism" charges. Russia often portrays foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine as "mercenaries" and claims they are not entitled to protection as prisoners of war.

The British volunteer is to spend the first five years in prison and the rest of the term in a high-security penal colony.

The court considered Anderson's case in a closed session. A soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who served in the same unit as the U.K. national was allegedly brought in as a witness. Anderson pleaded guilty, according to the court.

It is unclear whether the confession was forced, as Ukrainian officials and human rights groups pointed to widespread cases of abuse and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) and captive civilians by Russia.

Russia accused Anderson of "illegally crossing the border" into Kursk Oblast in mid-November in 2024 and committing "criminal actions against civilians." The claims could not be verified, and Moscow has sentenced a number of Ukrainian POWs and volunteer fighters on similar charges without providing evidence.

Two other Brits, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, were captured by Russian forces in Mariupol in 2022 and sentenced to death before being released in a prisoner exchange.

Trump’s ‘staggering’ Ukraine military aid freeze threatens the world order, expert says
A decision by the White House to suspend all military aid to Ukraine has stunned Kyiv and its European allies, throwing the very future of the established world order into doubt. “I’m utterly staggered. It’s just extraordinary,” Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasi…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

9:59 AM  (Updated: )

Zelensky, Macron, Starmer may visit Washington next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer might visit Washington as early as next week to present a "united front" on peace in Ukraine, the British tabloid Daily Mail reported on March 5, citing diplomatic sources.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.