Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Russia claims Ukraine attempting to break through to Belgorod Oblast

by Martin Fornusek August 27, 2024 11:52 AM 2 min read
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story that is being updated.

Ukrainian forces may be attempting to break through the border into Russia's Belgorod Oblast, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Aug. 27.

Kyiv has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The statement comes as Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast reaches its three-week mark. Belgorod Oblast is lodged between Russia's Kursk and Voronezh regions and borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts.

"There is information that (Ukraine) is attempting to break through the border of Belgorod Oblast," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the situation on the border remains difficult but under control."

Reports of the alleged attacks have also emerged on Russian Telegram channels.

According to the Mash channel, roughly 200 Ukrainian troops have attacked the border crossing at Nekhoteyevka and another 300 at Shebekino.

Another channel, Shot, claimed that Ukrainian forces had been pushed back from Nekhoteyevka after suffering losses and claimed that no clashes had taken place at Shebekino.

Shot pointed out that the front near Shebekino, which lies just across the border from the embattled Ukrainian town of Vovchansk, has been pushed further south after Russia launched its offensive into Kharkiv Oblast in May.

Nekhoteyevka also lies at the border of Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast, some 6 kilometers (almost 4 miles) from the Ukrainian settlement of Kozacha Lopan and around 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) north of Kharkiv.

There have been multiple signs that Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast is spilling over to Belgorod Oblast. A unit of the Ukrainian 252nd Battalion appeared to have entered the village of Poroz on Aug. 10.

Russia also claimed that Ukraine unsuccessfully attacked the Kolotilovka border checkpoint on Aug. 12.

Previously, Shebekino became a key flashpoint during a cross-border incursion carried out last year by anti-Kremlin militias fighting on Ukraine's side.

Belarus gathering significant number of troops, weaponry along Ukraine’s border ‘under guise of exercises,’ Ukraine says
Belarus’ Armed Forces are “concentrating a significant number of personnel” as well as weaponry along Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus “under the guise of exercises,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry warned on Aug. 25, citing information gathered by the country’s intelligence sources.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:40 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 16.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 16 civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 26. In total, 212 explosions were recorded in 83 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.