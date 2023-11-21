Russia claims 2 Ukrainian drones downed overnight on Nov. 21

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed it had downed one Ukrainian drone over Kursk region and another over Oryol region on Nov. 21, Russian Defense Ministry and local governor reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.

Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov said via his official Telegram channel that an unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Shablykinskiy district. There were no damages or casualties.

Kursk region borders Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, while Oryol region borders Russia's Kaluga, Tula, Kursk oblasts and Bryansk region to the west.

Russian officials have repeatedly accused Ukraine of cross-border incursions on Russia's border regions as well as launching drones toward Moscow. Kyiv rarely comments on attacks inside Russia.