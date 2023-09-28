Russia attacks Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack against Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast in the afternoon on Sept. 28, injuring three people, head of the city's military administration Oleksii Roslov told Suspilne News.

"At 12:50, there was a strike in the residential district of Kostiantynivka," Roslov reportedly said.

"According to the latest information, three people were injured, one of them is in serious condition."

The official added that the number of damaged buildings and the type of weapon that Russian forces used in the attack is currently unknown.

The city of Kostiantynivka lies close to the front line and is a common target of Russian strikes.

Russian forces attacked the settlement with aerial bombs on Sept. 28 at 4:10 and on Sept. 27 afternoon. According to Roslov, all three strikes targeted the same area in the city.