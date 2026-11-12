Russia attacks Khmelnytskyi Oblast energy infrastructure, leaving outages

Russia damaged energy infrastructure in Khmelnytskyi Oblast's Shepetivka district, causing power outages, local authorities said Nov. 11.

"As a result of the Russian attack, energy infrastructure was damaged, causing emergency power outages in the Shepetivka district," Khmelnytskyi Oblast Governor Serhii Tiurin said in a Telegram post.

A fire also broke out in the western Ukrainian region as a result of the Russian attack.

Russia also struck six major power substations in Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy oblasts overnight on Nov. 10-11, damaging power lines and disrupting electricity supplies across the country.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said power lines were also damaged in Kirovohrad and Rivne oblasts.

Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

Overnight on Nov. 12, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine's capital, hours after wrapping up the second day of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine's capital overnight on Nov. 12.

No ceasefire or peace deal was reached at the talks.

The Abu Dhabi talks brought an agreement on a new exchange of prisoners of war, Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, said.