Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions, killing 3 civilians over the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022 11:30 AM 2 min read
Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Iranian-made kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers overnight on Dec. 19, 2022, damaging more than 30 private homes, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. (Valentyn Reznichenko/Telegram)
Russian forces launched attacks on nine Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, killing three civilians, according to reports by local authorities.

Thirteen people were wounded due to strikes on Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces killed two civilians in Bakhmut and one in Torske, and injured four people in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 19. Russia struck eight settlements in the region, damaging three private houses and an administration building, he added.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 69 times with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars, and tanks, wounding six people, according to the oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. The attacks damaged an educational institution, a hotel, and private and apartment buildings in residential areas of Kherson city, Yanushevych said.

Russia also launched dozens of Iranian-made kamikaze drones on Ukraine overnight, 30 of which were shot down, according to the Air Force.

As a result of the drone attack, infrastructure and homes were damaged, and two people were injured in Kyiv Oblast, the oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

During the past day, Russia shelled the settlements of Kharkiv Oblast close to the Ukraine-Russia border and the contact line, with the Kupiansk district suffering the most, according to the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

The attacks injured a paramedic while on duty in the village of Kivsharivka and damaged a private house and farm buildings in Dvorichna, Syniehubov said.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Iranian-made kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers overnight on Dec. 19, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

There were no casualties, but the strikes damaged more than 30 private homes and farm buildings, cars, a gas pipeline, several power lines, three schools, and an administrative building, according to Reznichenko.

Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 12 reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks. The administration didn’t provide information on casualties.

Mykolaiv Oblast’s Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast was hit with multiple launch rocket systems, said the oblast governor Viltaliy Kim. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces struck two communities in Sumy Oblast close to the Russian-Ukrainian border on Dec. 18, hitting them 26 times with mortars and self-propelled guns, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the oblast governor, reported. On the morning of Dec. 19, Russia attacked another community in the region, according to Zhyvytsky. There were no casualties.

Russia also attacked six settlements of Luhansk Oblast, according to the regional state administration. There is no information on casualties and damage.

Drone attack on Kyiv Oblast damages infrastructure, injures 2
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
