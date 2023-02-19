Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia attacks 9 regions across Ukraine over the past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2023 12:07 PM 1 min read
A photo capturing the aftermath of a Russian attack in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, shared by regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Feb. 19, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks on nine regions across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least one and wounding nine, regional governors said early on Feb. 19.

A man in the liberated town of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast was killed at home, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. He said that a projectile hit the victim's house during the shelling.

In a village near the liberated Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, two civilians – a 53-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman – were wounded, and the Russian shelling also "seriously damaged" an educational institution there, Syniehubov added.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Feb. 19 that two civilians – in the embattled city of Bakhmut and the village of Vozdvyzhenka (in the Bakhmut District)were wounded over the past 24 hours.

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that the village of Nevske, located near the border with Luhansk Oblast, came under a "massive" shelling, and an 84-year-old woman was wounded. The governor added that she was taken to a hospital in Donetsk Oblast.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 19 that Russian forces had shelled the liberated parts of the region 55 times over the past 24 hours, wounding two civilians.

Western Ukraine, a relatively safe part of the country, also came under attack on Feb. 19. Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Khmelnytskyi on the morning of Feb. 19, wounding two civilians, according to the regional governor Serhiy Hamaliy. He added that a man and a woman were hospitalized, but their condition was stable.

The governor said a military infrastructure site and an area near a public transportation stop were hit.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.