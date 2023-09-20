Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Romanian authorities rescue crew after explosion on cargo ship in Black Sea

by Elsa Court September 20, 2023 11:22 AM 1 min read
An image of the rescue operation published by the Romanian Agency for Saving Human Life at Sea (ARSVOM) on Sept. 20, 2023. (ARSVOM Constanta / Facebook) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The crew of a cargo ship in the Black Sea has been evacuated following an explosion, the Romanian maritime search and rescue organization ARSVOM reported on Sept. 20.

The cargo ship SEAMA was off the coast of Sulina, a port in Tulcea County near the Ukrainian border, when ARSVOM picked up an emergency signal at around 06:50 a.m. local time.

The crew was evacuated between 07:20 and 07:30 a.m., ARSVOM said.

Dan Ichim, the chief captain of the Tulcea Port Authority, said that all 12 crew members had been rescued and were receiving medical treatment.

CNN reported that the crew believed the ship had hit a mine, but the cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed by the Romanian authorities.

Tulcea Port Authority has started an investigation into the cause of the incident, Ichim said, adding that "whether the explosion was due to a mine remains to be determined by the Defense Ministry."

The SEAMA, flying the flag of Togo, had departed from the Turkish port of Bartin on the Black Sea on Sept. 11, according to the ship tracking website MarineTraffic.

Minister: First ship with Ukrainian grain leaves Black Sea port through temporary corridor
The Palau-flagged Resilient Africa bulk carrier loaded with 3,000 metric tons of wheat has left the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and is moving towards the Bosphorus, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Sept. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Author: Elsa Court
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
