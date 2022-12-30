Reznikov: Russia could take up to 10 years to restore its military after losses in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

It will take at least five years or even a decade for Russia to restore its manpower, equipment and missile capacity, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with LB, citing NATO intelligence reports that Russia's military losses are "very significant".

According to Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Russia's stockpiles of missiles are enough for three to four more large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Earlier, Reznikov reported that the Russian army faces a shortage of high-precision weapons, including Iskander ballistic missiles, having used most of its high-precision missile arsenal. According to Ukrainian estimates, Russia still has around 6,980 repurposed S-300 missiles, and a total of 801 air-launched cruise missiles of various types.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate, told BBC on Dec. 29 that Russia's stocks of air, sea-based and land-based missiles range between 13% to 27% compared to pre-war figures.

According to the latest figures published by the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia last lost over 3,000 tanks, 6,000 armored fighting vehicles and 105,000 personnel since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.