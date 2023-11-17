Skip to content
Reuters survey: More Americans support arming Ukraine than Israel

by Lance Luo November 17, 2023 2:45 AM 1 min read
House Rep. Mike Johnson in congress October 2023. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An Ipsos survey conducted for Reuters revealed 41% of Americans support providing arms for Ukraine, while just 31% supported weapons for Israel.

Military support for Ukraine was stronger among Democrats with 32% of respondents opposed to further aid to Kyiv.

The Biden administration warned that funding for Ukraine aid is running low as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate disagree on the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Nearly half of respondents said that the U.S. should not play a role in the war in Ukraine.

On Nov. 14 U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson averted a federal government shutdown by passing a bill without further funding for Ukraine or Israel.

Reuters: US public support for providing arms to Ukraine declines
Support for supplying weapons to Ukraine is diminishing among Americans from both major political parties, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The poll revealed that only 41% of respondents agreed with the statement that Washington “should provide weapons to Ukraine.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Lance Luo
