Reuters: Iran to sell more drones, missiles to Russia

Iran has pledged to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles and more drones, Reuters reported, citing two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats. According to an unnamed Western official familiar with the matter, a deal has been reached between Iran and Russia to provide surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles, including Zolfaghar missiles. On Oct. 17, Iran denied supplying kamikaze drones to Russia. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Iran has “not provided weaponry to any side of the countries at war.”Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Iran has become “complicit in Russian aggression.”