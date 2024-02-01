Skip to content
Reuters: European Commission to begin talks on 13th Russian sanctions package

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2024 11:16 AM 1 min read
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission is set to start informal talks on the 13th round of sanctions against Russia, Reuters reported on Jan. 31, citing unnamed diplomats.

The European bloc adopted its latest 12th sanctions package in December 2023, which included a ban on Russian diamonds, a crackdown on Russia's means to acquire military-use goods, tighter controls over the $60-per-barrel oil price cap, and further steps targeting Moscow's revenue stream amid the all-out war.

The European Commission aims to have the 13th sanctions package in place to mark the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters said.

The talks are set to begin on Feb. 3 and would be the remaining step before the package is formally introduced and voted on by the commission.  

The newest round of sanctions is likely to focus on cracking down on existing loopholes used to circumvent previously implemented sanctions packages.

A source told Reuters that it may also include new import bans.

Bloomberg reported in January, citing sources, that the new package could also add new individuals to sanctions lists.

The EU is also considering an embargo on the trade of Russian aluminum, sources told Politico in January.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
