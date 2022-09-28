Retired US general: Ukrainian army could enter Crimea by mid-2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

Speaking to Lithuanian media outlet LRT, retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges expressed "great confidence" in Ukraine's Armed Forces and their ability to liberate all of the territory currently occupied by Russia.

"I hope that by the end of this year, Ukrainian forces will push Russian forces to the positions of Feb. 23," Hodges said, "and that by the middle of next year, the Ukrainians will be in Crimea."

Speaking to the Kyiv Independent in Germany last week, Hodges said: "We have reached the point of irreversible momentum for Ukraine."

"They don't want to fight, they're exhausted, and their logistics are exhausted," he said on the current state of the Russian armed forces.

