The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Retired US general: Ukraine's partners must "stop holding themselves back" with weapons deliveries

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 4:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ben Hodges, a former commander of the U.S. Army Europe, told RBC-Ukraine news agency that Ukraine's allies need to be more decisive and provide Ukraine with much-needed offensive weapons.

"I don't think the Russians will actually be able to escalate," Hodges said, "and that's why we need to stop holding back."

The U.S. and Germany have recently committed to providing Ukraine with Western infantry fighting vehicles, while France announced thge . Despite this progress, Hodges told RBC he remains hopeful for more.

“I hope for tanks, ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles, Grey Eagle and Reaper drones, and F-16 fighter aircraft. But there is no guarantee,” Hodges said.

According to Politico, President Volodymyr Zelensky unsuccessfully asked for ATACMS during his in-person conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Dec. 21.

Following the meeting, the U.S. said it would supply Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine.

The U.S. added offensive weapons for Ukraine in the recent $2.85 Billion package. It includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles, and the Paladin self-propelled howitzer artillery system.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
