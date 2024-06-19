Rescued man dies in hospital following attack on Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 52-year-old man who suffered injuries in the Russian attack on Kherson died in a hospital, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported on June 19.

Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city at around 6 p.m. local time on June 19. The strike injured two men, aged 30 and 52. They were carrying out repair work on the roof at the moment of the attack. Both of them were hospitalized.

The 52-year-old man was in a serious condition. He suffered a contusion, head injury, as well as shrapnel wounds.

Mrochko reported the man died at around 7:20 p.m. local time.

Since Ukraine liberated Kherson and its surrounding areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russian troops have continued to regularly attack the territory.