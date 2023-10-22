Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Crimea

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 23, 2023 12:05 AM 1 min read
A satellite image of the area around the Bay of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. (Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There have been reports of explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported on the evening of Oct. 22.  

"Explosions, detonations, and something ignited" in the area of the Bay of Sevastopol, the channel captioned a video that appeared to show a large explosion.

There are regular reports of explosions in occupied Crimea, which the Russian Defense Ministry claims are Ukrainian attacks.

Since the summer of 2023, there have been increasingly damaging attacks on Russian military targets across occupied Crimea.

One of the largest strikes took place on Sept. 22, when Russia's Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol was targeted in a strike that reportedly used long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The strike killed 34 Russian officers, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has doubled down on defensive and reactive measures since suffering repeated attacks in recent months, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Oct. 14.

She wanted to visit her sick father in occupied Crimea. Russia wants to imprison her for 20 years
Russia’s top propagandist, Olga Skabeeva, interrupted her talk show on May 16 to share “breaking news” with the Russian people. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) uncovered a spy, Skabeeva said, who had been feeding information about Russian military infrastructure and equipment to Ukrainia…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
