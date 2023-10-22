Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

There have been reports of explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported on the evening of Oct. 22.

"Explosions, detonations, and something ignited" in the area of the Bay of Sevastopol, the channel captioned a video that appeared to show a large explosion.

There are regular reports of explosions in occupied Crimea, which the Russian Defense Ministry claims are Ukrainian attacks.

Since the summer of 2023, there have been increasingly damaging attacks on Russian military targets across occupied Crimea.

One of the largest strikes took place on Sept. 22, when Russia's Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol was targeted in a strike that reportedly used long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The strike killed 34 Russian officers, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has doubled down on defensive and reactive measures since suffering repeated attacks in recent months, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Oct. 14.