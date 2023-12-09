Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

Rada's new freedom of speech chief criticizes TV marathon

by Lance Luo December 10, 2023 1:26 AM 1 min read
Yaroslav Yurchyshyn photographed on Facebook. (Open Source)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine's TV marathon introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Interfax reported on Dec. 9.

"My position regarding the marathon: its efficiency is questionable. If its efficiency is in question, then it is necessary to reassess," Yurchyshyn said.

Ukraine's TV marathon is a united news program produced by the country's biggest media outlets that broadcasts 24/7 on all major Ukrainian TV channels.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has championed the effort which is aimed at protecting Ukraine's information space against a pervasive onslaught of Russian disinformation.

"Telemarathon is a weapon. It's a united information space. It works for Ukraine and against Russia," Zelensky said in January, 11 months after it was introduced.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, freshly appointed to the Freedom of Speech Committee on Dec. 9, is a member of the Holos political party and considered to be a member of the liberal opposition.

A power grab or a weapon against Russia? Ukraine’s ‘TV marathon’ explained
One of the war-time projects most treasured by the Ukrainian government is Ukraine’s TV marathon – a united news programming produced by the country’s biggest media outlets altogether, which broadcasts 24/7 on all major Ukrainian TV channels. Branded as “United News,” the TV marathon was launched a…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.