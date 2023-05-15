Putin simplifies citizenship process for foreigners fighting for Russia in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the citizenship process on May 15 for foreigners and stateless people fighting in the Russian military against Ukraine, according to the Russian government site.

A simplified pathway to Russian citizenship will now be available for those who sign a one-year Russian military service contract. Their spouses, children, and parents will also be eligible, according to the decree.

The decree, signed by Putin on May 15, has entered into immediate effect.

Russia has faced challenges in sustaining its troop levels as it seeks to avoid a complete mobilization within its borders.

The Wagner mercenary group, which operates alongside the regular Russian army, allegedly recruited thousands of prisoners to fight against Ukraine with the promise of amnesty if they survived the battlefield.