paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

'Putin afraid of negotiations' — Zelensky hits back after Kremlin leader labels him 'illegitimate'

by Olena Goncharova January 28, 2025 11:51 PM 2 min read
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 28 accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately prolonging the war and avoiding peace negotiations.

"Today, Putin once again proved that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and is doing everything possible to drag out the war. Every step he takes, every cynical maneuver, is aimed at making this war endless," Zelensky said, as Putin reiterated on state TV that he considers Zelensky "illegitimate" and incapable of signing any agreements in potential peace talks.

"Negotiations can be held with anyone," Putin said on Jan. 28. "But due to (Zelensky's) illegitimacy he has no right to sign anything. If (Zelensky) wants to take part in talks, I will delegate people who will conduct such talks. But the (key) issue is the ultimate signing of the documents."

The claim, widely used in Russian propaganda, has been dismissed by Ukrainian legal experts as baseless.

Zelensky emphasized in his post on X that there is a real opportunity to achieve peace, but Putin is actively working against it. "Instead of pursuing peace, Putin is either continuing large-scale killings or seeking a pause to prepare for another full-scale invasion using hybrid attacks," Zelensky added.

Zelensky also urged global leaders to learn from past mistakes. "Putin may have immense power to destroy, but his heart is too small and cowardly to withstand real pressure from strong leaders," he said.

Ukraine war latest: Putin claims Zelensky doesn’t have a right to sign any potential peace deal
Key developments on Jan. 28: * Putin claims Zelensky doesn’t have a right to sign any potential peace deal * ‘Pure propaganda’ — Kharkiv Oblast governor denies Russian claims of capturing Dvorichna * Italian parliament extends military support for Ukraine through 2025 * SBU says it dismantled R…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:44 PM

EU considering new trade regime with Ukraine, media reports.

While the European Commission allegedly does not plan to reinstate pre-war trade rules, it is considering alternatives within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) framework, including quotas for agricultural products and additional safeguards.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.