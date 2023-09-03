Prosecutors: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the villages of Pivnichne and Tykhonivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 3, killing one civilian and wounding five more, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.

One of the attacks destroyed the house of an elderly couple — the 84-year-old owner died under the rubble while his wife, aged 85, suffered injuries, according to the report.

Four more residents were taken into medical care after receiving shrapnel wounds and bone fractures, the prosecutors wrote. Those are three men aged between 19 and 45 and a 61-year-old woman.

The shelling also damaged residential buildings and agricultural facilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

Pivnichne is located on the outskirts of Toretsk, some 30 kilometers south of Bakhmut. Tykhonivka lies around 20 km east of another major city in Donetsk Oblast, Kramatorsk.

Civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast are constantly subjected to Russian attacks as Moscow seeks to occupy the entire region.

On Sept. 2, Russian strikes against the regional settlements killed two civilians and wounded another two, as reported by Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.