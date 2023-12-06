Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutors: Russian soldier who shot at civilians sentenced to 15 years in absentia

by Nate Ostiller December 6, 2023 2:16 PM 2 min read
A woman signaling to a Ukrainian drone after Russian soldiers shot at her car in June 2023, injuring her husband, who survived the incident. (Prosecutor General's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian soldier who shot at Ukrainian civilians in June has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said on Dec. 6.

According to the prosecutors, the soldier, a senior lieutenant and Moscow resident, was part of a group of Russian soldiers who fired upon a civilian car with a married couple inside as it drove near the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, near Izium in Kharkiv Oblast.

The couple was driving to the embattled city of Bakhmut to evacuate elderly relatives, the prosecutor's office said.

The Ukrainian military was doing aerial surveillance with a drone in the area at the time of the incident and recorded the aftermath of the shooting, which showed the man lying wounded on the road. The woman then signaled to the drone and followed it to a Ukrainian military base.

The Russian soldiers who shot at the car found the man, who they assumed was dead, and dragged him to a ditch. He lay unconscious for hours and then managed to make it to the Ukrainian military on his own.

The man survived but received brain and chest injuries.

In the course of the investigation, prosecutors found an intercepted phone call from the soldier in question, who told his wife on the phone while laughing, "I killed a man today."

The court found the soldier guilty of attempted murder and other related charges and that his 15-year prison term would be determined pending his actual detention.

‘I’m afraid we’ll never find them:’ Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian civilians hostage
In the early days of the full-scale invasion as Russian troops were occupying large swaths of territory outside of Kyiv, one local village resident was relieved to see what he thought were Ukrainian troops. The resident, Ivan Drozd, shouted the common Ukrainian salute “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Uk…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.