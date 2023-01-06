Prime Minister reveals top financial aid amounts in 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received Hr 1.1 trillion ($31 billion) in non-military financial aid from international partners in 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 6, citing the National Bank of Ukraine.

Shmyhal said that the U.S. is the top source of financial aid, having provided Hr 410 billion to Ukraine in 2022. At the current exchange rate, this is about $11.15 billion. The European Union is a close second, with Hr 390 billion provided.

Ukraine also received Hr 88 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Hr 60 billion from Canada, Hr 35 billion from the U.K., Hr 34 billion from the World Bank, and Hr 17 billion from Japan.

Shmyhal thanked foreign partners, saying that Ukraine was able to keep paying public service salaries, pensions, and social services due to their support.

