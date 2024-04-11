Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson

by Martin Fornusek April 11, 2024 10:59 AM 2 min read
Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin. (Dmytro Lazutkin/Instagram)
Known poet, TV host, and military officer Dmytro Lazutkin was assigned as a spokesperson of the Defense Ministry, Lazutkin said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda on April 10.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for work in culture and arts. While having a background in multiple professions, he is best known for his poetry.

Lazutkin was mobilized into the 47th "Magura" Mechanized Brigade in the summer of 2023, where he oversaw the unit's public relations.

The officer was transferred to the 59th Motorized Brigade in February 2024, from where he was assigned as a Defense Ministry spokesperson on March 20 after being selected from among several applicants.

Lazutkin praised his new team in the interview, namely several of his colleagues who also have professional backgrounds in culture and arts.

"The Press and Information Department has a strong team led by Illarion Pavliuk. There is also his deputy, Roman Vintoniv, and a famous poet with diplomatic education, Mykola Kulinich, who also works with us," Lazutkin said.

"It's very comfortable to work with such professionals who understand the work of the press."

Illarion Pavliuk, a Ukrainian writer-turned-serviceman, was appointed to head the Defense Ministry's press department last October.

Author: Martin Fornusek
