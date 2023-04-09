Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Pope Francis prays to 'shed light of Easter' on Russian people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2023 6:04 PM 2 min read
Pope Francis at the Easter Mass on April 9. (Vatican News)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Pope Francis prayed for Ukrainians and Russians during his traditional Easter Sunday address on April 9, Reuters reported.

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.

Reuters interpreted it as Pope Francis wishing for Russians to seek truth about the invasion.

The pontiff regularly referred to Ukraine and its people as "martyred" since Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, during the Holy Cross rite on April 8, the Vatican decided to read both the testimonies of a Ukrainian and a Russian teenager together, apparently equating them.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleh Nikolenko expressed the Ukrainian government's disappointment with the move.

"Unfortunately, we are forced to state that this year's procession was once again overshadowed by an attempt to equate the victim with the aggressor," Nikolenko said, calling the gesture "offensive."

The joint participation of a Ukrainian and a Russian "distorts the reality into which Russia plunged Ukrainians, embodying genocide against them," Nikolenko added.

The Vatican had already been under the fire of critics from Ukraine after a Ukrainian and a Russian woman carried a cross together in April 2022. The text they were supposed to read about reconciliation at the Good Friday service, deemed offensive for Ukrainian victims, had been scrapped after Ukraine's protestations.

Pope Francis wants to meet with Zelensky, Putin.
Pope Francis said in a Feb. 5 interview with Corriere della Sera that he was open to meeting both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.